Interview: China's moderate prosperity contributes to global development, says expert

BUENOS AIRES, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- China has succeeded in building a moderately prosperous society in all aspects through a modernization process that offers a valuable example and contributes to global development, Argentine academic Patricio Giusto said on Tuesday.

"China's modernization is characterized by seeking common prosperity, and balanced material and cultural progress for all," Giusto, the director of the Sino-Argentine Observatory told Xinhua.

China's global vision sets an example because the Asian country is "not to exclude others, but to integrate them and make its progress beneficial to all peoples," said Giusto.

The consolidation of China's economy, which has achieved impressive goals, such as eliminating extreme poverty and building a moderately prosperous society, is very positive for both the Chinese and the world as a whole, he stressed.

As a visiting professor at Zhejiang University, Giusto said, "China has been consistent in promoting global peace" as "a consolidated power that defends its sovereignty."

China's experience gives a new option to countries and regions seeking to achieve growth, he added.

China has realized its first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the expert noted, citing World Bank data which showed China lifted 770 million people out of extreme poverty in the last 40 years, a figure that represents more than 70 percent of the global reduction in poverty in that period.

In addition, the earnings of lower income groups have increased substantially, along with a significant improvement in economic development and comprehensive living conditions, said Giusto.

"China has achieved successful rural-urban integration and harmonious development, despite sizable challenges. Specific policies have been adopted to benefit farmers, women, ethnic minorities, the unemployed, the elderly and children," Giusto said.

"The political stability that characterizes China has benefited the continuity of successful policies in economic development and poverty reduction. The leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has enabled the effective fulfillment of major long- and medium-term goals," the scholar added.

Given the achievements and progress, the course chosen by the CPC enjoys broad consensus and social acceptance among the Chinese people, Giusto said.

"While the world is going through a critical moment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, China's experience leaves lessons to be learned," said Giusto, highlighting the concept promoted by China of a community with a shared future for mankind.

