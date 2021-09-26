China to promote vocational training of migrant workers

Xinhua) 08:50, September 26, 2021

URUMQI, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- China will promote vocational training of migrant workers as part of the efforts to consolidate its poverty alleviation outcomes, an official said Saturday.

By the end of August, China has 30.85 million migrant workers who had shaken off poverty, Liu Xiaoshan, an official with the National Administration for Rural Vitalization said at a news conference.

The expanded training will focus on skills for professions that are in urgent need for employees, Liu said, adding that the country will also sharpen these migrant workers' skills for starting up businesses.

The country will continue hosting various types of vocational skills competitions to equip workers with more professional skills to increase their income, according to Liu.

Local government should spare no efforts to help poor workers secure jobs through various measures such as launching online recruitment and providing face-to-face guidance for jobseekers, he said.

China will host a rural vitalization vocational skills competition in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Sunday to Tuesday.

