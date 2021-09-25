Su Bingtian embraces vacation with 4x100m title at National Games

September 25, 2021

XI'AN, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- Star sprinter Su Bingtian finished his busy season after winning the gold medal in the men's 4x100m relay at China's National Games here on Friday.

"Time for vacation!" the 32-year-old Olympic hero cheered as he led the United Team, China's Olympic relay team, to claim the title in 38.50 seconds in heavy rain.

"We couldn't do a normal warm-up because of the weather, so I am happy we won and no accidents occurred. This is my last National Games, and I am glad to have a happy ending."

"I can't wait to go back home and see my son. I have not seen him for five months," Su added.

At Tokyo 2020, Su became the first Chinese to qualify for the Olympic men's 100m final, setting an Asian record time of 9.83 seconds.

After quarantining back in China, Su still maintained his good form at the National Games, dipping under the 10-second barrier once again to win his first 100m title in the Games, before missing out the men's 4x200m relay gold with the Guangdong team.

"My debut in the National Games was in 2009, and this is the fourth time I am here. From today's event, I can see a bright future for Chinese sprinting. The top four in the final all broke the 38s barrier, which really inspires me, because only the national team could do it a few years ago."

"Chinese sprinting is on the right path, and the National Games is an important stage for promising sprinters before they attend the Olympic Games," said Su.

