Su Bingtian clocks 9.98s in men's 100m at Chinese National Athletics Championships
SHAOXING, China, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China's top sprinter Su Bingtian won the men's 100 meters title in 9.98 seconds at the combined 2021 Chinese National Athletics Championships and Tokyo Olympic trials here on Friday.
This is the seventh time Su has run the 100 meters in under ten seconds.
"The result was satisfying, though my body was not in top form," said 32-year-old Su, the fastest Asian-born athlete in history. "The competition was like a battle between the generations of 80s, 90s and 00s."
Second and third places went to Xie Zhenye and Yan Haibin, who were born in 1993 and 2003 respectively.
Ge Manqi won the women's 100m race in 11.19 seconds, Liu Dezhu came first in the men's 1,500 meters, and Zong Qinghua and Zhang Deshun of Yunnan claimed respective victories in the men's and women's 5,000m. Sichuan lifted the trophy in the 4x400m mixed relay.
Elsewhere, 27-year-old Zhu Yaming leaped to victory with 17.39 meters in the last round of the men's triple jump, veteran Wang Zheng dominated the women's hammer throw with 73.38 meters, Ma Qun won the men's javelin with 76.98 meters, Xu Huiqin ranked first in the women's pole vault, and Lu Minjia won the women's long jump with a leap of 6.53 meters.
