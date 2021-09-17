'Belt and Road' Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival kicks off in China’s Hebei

The 2021 “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival kicked off on Sept. 15 in Langfang and Qinhuangdao cities in north China’s Hebei province to promote international cultural exchanges and cooperation.

(Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The event was co-hosted by the Hebei Provincial People’s Government and China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism. In Langfang, the festival was held at the Silk Road International Cultural Exchange Center, a comprehensive space for arts consisting of four theatres, one concert hall and 14 exhibition halls. The festival’s opening ceremony, as well as a series of other activities, including cultural performances and exhibitions, were held at the center, the festival’s main venue.

Dancers perform at the 2021 “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival in north China’s Hebei province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

At the opening ceremony, artists from the China Oriental Performing Arts Group gave splendid performances related to the Belt and Road Initiative and the Great Wall to the audience, displaying a rich and colorful rendition of Chinese culture and that of other civilizations.

Over 20 online exhibitions, which can be accessed via the festival’s website and through People’s Daily Online, and a carnival for international folk arts, were also held during the event.

Photo shows performers staging Peking Opera at the 2021 “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival in north China’s Hebei province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

In Qinhuangdao, the parallel venue for the festival, four activities were held, including an opening ceremony, a meeting on intangible cultural heritage, a concert, and a photography exhibition. During the opening ceremony, folk songs and performances about national representative intangible cultural heritage items were staged to promote the culture of the Great Wall. Moreover, a photography exhibition was held both online and offline to present the stunning scenery and cultural background of the Great Wall.

Dancers perform at the 2021 “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival in north China’s Hebei province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

The festival presented a grand cultural feast to audiences both at home and abroad, making contributions to promoting Chinese culture, advancing the progress of world civilizations, and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

Dancers perform at the 2021 “Belt and Road” Great Wall International Folk Culture and Arts Festival in north China’s Hebei province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

