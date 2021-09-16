China’s new-generation migrant workers keen to reap the rewards of becoming computer programmers

China's new generation of migrant workers has an enhanced awareness of lifelong learning and an improved level of education, as indicated in a recently released report, adding that they preferred job opportunities with a focus on software and information technology.

Photo shows programmers in a company in a software park in south China’s Hainan province. (Xinhua/Guo Cheng)

The report entitled Monitoring Report on the New Generation of Migrant Workers in Beijing in 2020, released by the National Bureau of Statistics, explained that migrant workers in the city included those who were born after the 1980s, were above the age of 16, and engaged in the non-agricultural sector, but possessed a registered permanent residence identity in another locality.

The proportion of this group that comprised young men reached 50.1 percent of the total number of migrant workers, according to the report.

One particularly interesting fact highlighted by the report is that the proportion of new-generation migrant workers engaged in information transmission, software and information technology services exceeded 7.9 percent, an increase of 3.7 percentage points over the previous year.

Zhang Shuai, a 26-year-old programmer born and raised in a small village in north China’s Shanxi, has been employed at a medium-sized information technology company in Beijing for two years. As for the reason why he chose to become a programmer, Zhang disclosed that he was enticed by the “high pay” of this profession.

A monthly salary of over 10,000 yuan ($1,555) could cover not only his personal expenses, including housing rent, but also all his consumption related to clothing and food, Zhang disclosed.

Zhang’s colleague Chen Xiao, a 30-year-old new dad, explained that the generous salary of a programmer enables him to cover all his family’s day-to-day expenses in Beijing as well as providing allowances for his parents living in a rural area of northwest China’s Shaanxi province.

“If we work hard enough, we can eventually achieve our own bit of success,” said Chen who has recently been promoted to the head of his team and has seen his personal income increase significantly.

