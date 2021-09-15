Chinese ambassador calls on U.S. to create necessary conditions for implementing phase-one trade deal

A truck transports containers at a container terminal in Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 13, 2021. (Photo by Wang Chun/Xinhua)

"It is hoped that necessary conditions and atmosphere can be created for the implementation of the phase-one agreement and bilateral economic and trade exchanges, rather than making things worse," Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Monday called on Washington to create necessary conditions for implementing the China-U.S. phase-one trade agreement.

"As a show of sincerity, China has been faithfully implementing the agreement despite the pandemic," Qin said during a virtual meeting with board members of the U.S.-China Business Council.

China "has made positive progress" in enhancing IPR (intellectual property rights) protection and expanding market access of agricultural products and the financial sector, he said.

However, since the agreement came into force, the United States "has continued to impose sanctions and restrictions" on China, including putting more than 900 Chinese entities on various lists of restrictions, Qin noted.

"This has directly affected Chinese companies' ability and willingness to purchase from the U.S. and has had a negative impact on the implementation of the agreement," he said.

Qin's remarks came after U.S. media recently reported that the U.S. government is considering launching the so-called Section 301 investigation into Chinese subsidies in an attempt to pressure China on trade issues.

