Analysts sound concerns over politicizing COVID-19 origins probe

Xinhua) 14:01, September 14, 2021

DHAKA, Sept. 13 (Xinhua) -- Analysts in Bangladesh have expressed deep concerns over the politicization of the coronavirus origins probe, saying such heinous efforts to place politics over science would deter global efforts to tackle the COVID-19 surge.

Nasim Mahmud, executive director of the Center for East Asia Foundation, told Xinhua that Western countries, especially the United States, are "ignoring the facts and putting the blame on China to cover up their own poor performances with COVID-19."

The United States wants to turn the process of virus origins tracing into a political campaign against China, he said.

The world should resist the U.S. attempt to politicize the pandemic, Mahmud added.

Relevant countries and people should immediately end the politicization of any origins probe "out of their hidden political agenda because such practices are immoral, unpopular, and doomed to failure," he said.

The World Health Organization's work plan for a second-phase origins study was inconsistent with the conclusions of a WHO-China joint study into tracing the virus' origins earlier this year, he said, noting that the plan was "politically motivated by targeting China and was against the spirit of science and cooperation."

During the pandemic, Mahmud said, Bangladesh sent material support to China. Similarly, China has also sent material support and provided COVID-19 vaccines to Bangladesh.

He said Chinese assistance has helped Bangladesh fight the pandemic and save precious lives.

China has been helping countries around the world from the start control the pandemic in various ways, which is in the interest of all of humanity, said Mohiuddin Sarker, editor of the Dhaka Post, adding that all countries must unite to end the pandemic.

"No country or organization should politicize this," said the Dhaka Post editor.

Munshi Faiz Ahmad, former chairman of the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies, said the U.S. attacking China over COVID-19 origins tracing is a manifestation of its habit of blaming others for its own harmful actions.

China's recent call for the international community to urge the United States to assist in a transparent investigation of the origins of the coronavirus demonstrates China's "goodwill and positive intentions," he said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)