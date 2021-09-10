World Heritage Sites in China: Dujiangyan

Xinhua) 08:32, September 10, 2021

Dujiangyan, situated in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has been serving the role of flood control and irrigation for more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2000.

