Friday, September 10, 2021

World Heritage Sites in China: Dujiangyan

Dujiangyan, situated in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, has been serving the role of flood control and irrigation for more than 2,000 years. It was listed as a World Heritage site by UNESCO in 2000.

