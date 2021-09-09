Home>>
Full Text: Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025)
(Xinhua) 11:19, September 09, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 9 (Xinhua) -- The State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China on Thursday released the country's fourth human rights action plan "Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025)."
Please see the attachment for the document.
Full Text: Human Rights Action Plan of China (2021-2025)
