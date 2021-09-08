Real structural racism exists in U.S. public school systems: media

WASHINGTON, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Real structural racism exists in America's public school systems, The Wall Street Journal reported recently.

An article titled "The Real Structural Racism" published Monday cited data and examples to conclude that these systems failed to provide African-American students with the basic education they will need to get ahead.

For instance, it said, of 27 U.S. urban school districts that reported their results for 2019, not a single one can say a majority of the African-American eighth graders are proficient in either math or reading.

The systems only channel money into the "existing failed structure, eliminate tests that expose its failure, and impose race-based preference to make up for it," the article said.

"In the past, progressives tried to lift black achievement. Today, they have given up," it said.

