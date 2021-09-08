China reduces COVID-19 medium-risk areas to three
People hug each other after restrictions were lifted at a community in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, Aug. 28, 2021. (Xinhua/Li An)
BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China had reduced the number of COVID-19 medium-risk areas to three as of Monday, since it cleared all high-risk areas in late August, a health official said Tuesday.
Preventing imported cases and the spread of the virus remains the top priority of current epidemic prevention work, said Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, at a press conference held by the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.
He stressed implementing personal protection requirements and closed-management measures for high-risk working staff, demanding strict disinfection for high-risk environments and goods.
Mi also called for continuous efforts to promote vaccination.
