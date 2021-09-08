Chinese official calls for confidence in COVID-19 vaccines, faster vaccination

September 08, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Research data and facts on the ground indicated that domestic and overseas uses of vaccines were effective in COVID-19 control and prevention, a Chinese official said Tuesday, calling on people to maintain confidence in vaccines and get vaccinated as soon as possible.

"I strongly recommend that people (who have not been jabbed) should get vaccinated as soon as possible, so as to reduce risks of being infected and spreading the virus after being infected, especially to significantly reduce the risks of severe cases and deaths," said Zheng Zhongwei, head of the working group for vaccine development under the State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19.

Citing research data, Zheng told a press conference that vaccination had produced clear results in limiting the spread of the virus by those who get infected by COVID-19 and had been notably effective in preventing severe cases and deaths, regardless of the global outbreaks of the Delta variant.

Over 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in the Chinese mainland so far, most of them inactivated vaccines, according to Zheng.

He said no vaccine, including the COVID-19 vaccine, can provide 100 percent protection against viral infections. It is normal that the level of neutralizing antibodies will gradually fall after being vaccinated, but the immune memory arising from vaccination will exist for a long time, Zheng said.

Historically, experiences in controlling infectious diseases like smallpox and measles indicated that vaccines are an effective weapon in fighting a pandemic, he added.

