Continuous drought in NW China affects 1.51 mln people

LANZHOU, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- Sustained hot weather and low precipitation since July have triggered droughts in northwest China's Gansu Province. These conditions are expected to continue, according to the local weather bureau.

Droughts have hit 27 counties and districts in Gansu, affecting more than 1.51 million people and damaging approximately 60,000 hectares of crops.

Since the beginning of this year, the province had received 14 percent less rainfall than the same period in normal years. Precipitation in central and eastern Gansu decreased by 50 to 80 percent during the hot season, said the provincial meteorological bureau.

The bureau's forecast said droughts would continue in September due to weak rainfalls.

