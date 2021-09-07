Expert: China acts transparently, responsibly in COVID-19 origins tracing efforts

(People's Daily App) 09:50, September 07, 2021

China has acted with transparency and responsibility in the origins tracing efforts for COVID-19, so it is meaningless and unwise to demonize and stigmatize China in the name of conducting origins studies, said a Nigerigan expert in a recent interview. Isaac Oyinloye, a member of the Nigerian Medical Association, said the origins tracing efforts by U.S. intelligence agencies have aroused suspicion in contrast to China-s openness. As an experienced clinician, Oyinloye believes that the Chinese government has demonstrated a responsible attitude on the origins tracing efforts, which have been politicized by some countries out of political motives.

(Source: CCTV)

