Science, not CIA, should dictate virus origins

China Daily) 09:21, September 07, 2021

It is time for the international community to seek pragmatic cooperation in fighting the pandemic, said Muhammad Zamir Assadi, a journalist with Independent News Pakistan and a media fellow of China South Asia and South East Asia Press Centre. "The American administration should understand that the political manipulation will not fulfill the purpose of anyone."

He noted the recent US Intelligence community report is a clear-cut example of the negation of the spirit of the science and it has totally failed in convincing the international community about virus origins.

"America should understand that it is not a matter of spying or intelligence agencies, but it is a clear issue of science and logic," Assadi said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)