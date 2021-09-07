Zimbabwean FM: Blaming China is not the way to defeat COVID-19

(People's Daily App) 09:35, September 07, 2021

International cooperation in fighting COVID-19 is indispensable if the world is to fully control and defeat the pandemic, Zimbabwean Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Frederick Shava said in a recent interview. He pointed out that blaming China is not the way to battle against COVID-19, only through cooperation can the international community defeat the pandemic.

(Source: CCTV)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)