China regulates cultural market as new semester begins
BEIJING, Sept. 6 (Xinhua) -- China is taking further actions to rid its cultural market of harmful and illegal content as young students return to schools for the fall semester.
The new operation, headed by the national office working against pornography and illegal publications, aims to look into children's publications and study equipment, as well as cultural venues and websites that are often visited by minors.
The operation aims to spot and eliminate harmful information such as pornography and violence and crackdown on illegal activities such as piracy.
Cultural departments will also work jointly with the country's publication authorities to curb the addiction of online gaming among minors.
During law enforcement operations conducted in July and August, the country saw 523,000 illegal publications intended for children seized and 177 cases of piracy handled.
