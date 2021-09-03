Home>>
China tightens regulations on livestreaming agents
(Xinhua) 10:25, September 03, 2021
Huang Lili promotes longan products via livestreaming in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province, Aug. 17, 2021. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)
BEIJING, Sept. 2 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism has unveiled regulations for livestreaming industry agents and performers, urging them to uphold right values.
According to these regulations, the agents of livestreaming performers are prohibited from inducing users to consume goods or services through fraudulent practices, such as hyping up the tipping lists or false advertising.
The regulations also stipulate that the agents should ban the contracted performers from inducing consumption using verbal stimulation or promising special treatment to generous tippers.
