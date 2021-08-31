China introduces stricter regulations for artistic performers

Xinhua) 08:55, August 31, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities on Monday issued a circular urging further management and education for artistic performers across the country.

Noting problems including tax evasion in the performance industry, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism stressed that artistic performers should strengthen their legal awareness.

Artistic performers should be educated in terms of laws on copyright and tax, said the document.

The commercial events of artistic performers, especially of those serving in public institutions, should be brought under strict management, the document said, noting that performers involved in illegal or unethical activities should be shunned from the performing business.

Illegal and unethical acts by performers should be reported and dealt with as soon as possible, it said.

The document urged artists and performers to carefully consider the social influence of their works and their personal behaviors.

It said a review and assessment mechanism for performers' morality should be established and improved, stressing that artists and performers should be constantly reminded to have reverence for rules and moral standards.

