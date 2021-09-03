Jasmine tea of Hengzhou in SW China’s Guangxi reaches global markets

People's Daily Online) 17:39, September 03, 2021

Photo shows jasmine flowers in a jasmine garden in Hengzhou, southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. (Photo/Wu Mingjiang)

Hengzhou city in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, home to about 60 percent of the world’s jasmine flowers, has promoted the high-quality development of its jasmine tea industry and sold its tea worldwide.

With the introduction of jasmine tea processing techniques, the city has improved the quality of the tea, and now has 60 award-winning brands. The city exported over 23 tons of jasmine tea in the first five months of 2021 to overseas markets, such as Japan, the United States, Morocco, Vietnam and France, up nearly 40 percent year-on-year.

Hengzhou will make greater strides to promote its jasmine tea in the European Union (EU) market, as the tea was registered on the list under the China-EU Geographical Indications Agreement this March.

Dubbed as China's "home of jasmine," the city has planted more than 120,000 mu (8,000 hectares) of jasmine flowers, which generated an output of 95,000 tons of flowers, producing nearly 80,000 tons of jasmine-scented tea in 2020.

