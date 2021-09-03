Hengzhou in SW China’s Guangxi boosts local people’s income through jasmine industry

People's Daily Online) 17:36, September 03, 2021

Photo shows jasmine flowers in a garden in Hengzhou, southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. (Photo/Wu Mingjiang)

Hengzhou city in southwest China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, home to about 60 percent of the world’s jasmine flowers, has improved local people’s lives by developing the jasmine industry and integrating the development of the industry with other sectors, including tourism.

Dubbed as China's "home of jasmine," the city has planted more than 120,000 mu (8,000 hectares) of jasmine flowers, generating an output of over 95,000 tons of flowers and producing nearly 80,000 tons of jasmine tea in 2020. Hengzhou jasmine flowers have become the most valuable agricultural brand in Guangxi, with an overall comprehensive brand value of 21.5 billion yuan (about $3.3 billion).

Shijing village, which is located in the core area of Hengzhou’s jasmine production zone, for example, has increased its per capita annual income to 20,000 yuan. With a planting area of 5,000 mu for the flowers, the village has developed a jasmine industrial base featuring production, processing, scientific research, culture and sightseeing, attracting time-honored tea brands from all over the country.

Likewise, Tanwen village, once plagued by poverty, established a potted jasmine plant demonstration plantation with the joint efforts of enterprises, the villagers’ cooperative, and local villagers in 2019, and started to promote its products on e-commerce platforms since December 2020. According to an executive at the plantation, as of July 1, 2021, the plantation has sold about 150,000 pots of jasmine plants and garnered sales revenue of 750,000 yuan.

