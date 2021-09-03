Black-winged stilts seen at a park in China’s Fujian
|(Photo/People's Daily Online)
Photographers on Sept. 1 captured photos of black-winged stilts at a park in Longyan city, southeast China’s Fujian province.
In previous years, photographers have observed only individual black-winged stilts that might have fallen back behind the larger flock, but this year, they saw at least 30 individual birds, indicating that the local ecological environment is improving continuously.
According to a photographer, the birds stayed just half a day at the park before heading south. The wintering birds will head north to their breeding grounds in the April-May period and head back south to overwinter in the September-October period.
Black-winged stilts are famous for their long legs. The birds usually nest near marshes, shallow lakes and ponds, and pick their food, including insects and crustaceans, from water or sand.
