Wax gourd planting brings prosperity to village in Central China’s Henan province

People's Daily Online) 14:34, August 30, 2021

Farmers harvest wax gourds in Chenliuxi village, Luohe city, central China’s Henan province. (Photo/Cao Quanling)

Zhang Fuxin, a farmer in Chenliuxi village of Luohe city in central China’s Henan province, recently harvested two giant white wax gourds weighing 90 and 90.5 kilograms respectively.

Zhang planted 10.5 mu (about 0.7 hectares) of white wax gourds. Thanks to proper management and a high-quality variety, Zhang’s current yield of the vegetable per mu was 5,000 kilograms.

“The yield per mu will increase to 8,000 kilograms by the end of September, and every mu of white wax gourds will generate an income of 3,000 yuan (about $463.9),” Zhang said excitedly.

Zhang’s story is the exact epitome of Chenliuxi village’s efforts to improve the livelihoods of local residents. In recent years, Chenliuxi village has encouraged farmers to plant fruits and vegetables, including watermelons and wax gourds, and has helped them to sell these products, said Zhao Tuling, secretary of the Communist Party of China branch of Chenliuxi village.

The planting area of various varieties of wax gourds in the village reached 1,000 mu this year, Zhao noted, adding that wax gourd planting has brought prosperity to the lives of villagers.

