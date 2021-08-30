Home>>
County in N China’s Shanxi province helps improve villagers’ life through traditional cultural industries
(People's Daily Online) 09:47, August 30, 2021
|A teacher instructs a villager to make a Chengni inkstone in Guangcun village, Xinjiang county, north China's Shanxi province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
More local people in Xinjiang county, Yuncheng city in north China's Shanxi province have become craftsmen and found opportunities seeking employment or starting their own businesses near their homes, thanks to the government’s efforts towards boosting traditional cultural industries and enhancing the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage items in recent years.
Guangcun village in the county, for example, has set up a workshop to train villagers on the making of Chengni inkstones, a national intangible cultural heritage item. Nearly 100 local women attended a training session organized by the workshop on Aug. 25.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.