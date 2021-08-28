China unveils plan to boost employment

Xinhua) 09:15, August 28, 2021

Graduating students search for job opportunities at a job matching fair at Tsinghua University in Beijing, capital of China, on March 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

BEIJING, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council has released a plan to boost employment during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

To achieve more employment and better quality jobs, efforts should be made to implement the employment-first policy, improve the policy system, strengthen training services, and promote prosperity for all, says the plan.

By 2025, the country's employment situation will be generally stable, and the quality of employment would have steadily improved. Structural problems would also be effectively addressed by then, business startups would create more jobs, and the ability to cope with risks would be significantly enhanced, the plan noted.

It puts forward key tasks, including continuously expanding employment capacity and promoting the development of the human resources market system.

By 2025, China aims to add over 55 million new urban jobs and conduct skills training for employees engaging in new forms and models of businesses.

The country will subsidize vocational skills training sessions, the plan said.

It also aims to improve the public employment service system, increase people's income, and improve their rights and interests protection.

Companies should shoulder their social responsibilities of being maternity-friendly, the plan noted. It added that employers are encouraged to offer flexible parental leave or flexible working methods.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Du Mingming)