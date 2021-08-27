Chinese embassy slams Kamala Harris' verbal attacks on China in Vietnam

Xinhua) 14:03, August 27, 2021

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a ceremony celebrating the 31st anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 26, 2021. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

"The United States is the real enforcer behind the militarization of the South China Sea and the real manipulator of coercion and bullying," said the statement.

HANOI, Aug. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Vietnam on Thursday released a statement refuting U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris' verbal attacks on China during her visit to Vietnam.

Harris instigated Southeast Asian countries to join the United States to raise pressure on China, making it clear that the sole purpose of her visit was to challenge and put pressure on China, which China firmly opposes, the statement read.

The United States disregarded the history and truth about the South China Sea issue, ignored the joint efforts of China and Southeast Asian countries to preserve the peace and stability in the South China Sea, and fabricated the so-called "Chinese threats" in the region, which also made it clear that Washington's real target is the freedom for its warships to run wild in the South China Sea, according to the statement.

This bird eye view shows the scenery of China's Xisha Islands, South China Sea, June 1, 2011. (Xinhua/Zha Chunming)

China is confident in working with Southeast Asian countries to handle and control differences via dialogues and negotiations and carry out cooperation based on mutual respect to protect the peace and stability of the South China Sea, according to the statement.

Southeast Asian countries will not play to the United States' baton and will not hop onto the United States' anti-China bandwagon, the statement added.

Harris visited Vietnam from Tuesday to Thursday after an official visit to Singapore.

