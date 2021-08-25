Homespun cloth helps increase villagers’ incomes in N China’s Shanxi province

People's Daily Online) 14:50, August 25, 2021

Photo shows villagers working in a homespun cloth making cooperative established by Dongkaizhang village, Yuncheng city, north China’s Shanxi province. (Photo/cctv.com)

Homespun cloth, once a daily necessity for residents in Dongkaizhang village, Yuncheng city of north China’s Shanxi province, has become yet another fine commodity that has reached overseas markets, in this way increasing local people’s incomes.

The skills of homespun cloth making have been passed on for generations in the village. In 2012, the village established a cooperative, which offered up jobs to some villagers, who themselves usually acquired the skills from their mothers. Since then, the village has strived to nurture a number of homespun cloth brands. So far, it has developed over 100 relevant products, many of which are now sold in overseas markets, including in Russia, South Africa, and Singapore.

After the skills were inscribed on the list of national intangible cultural heritage items in December 2020, the village has attracted more and more tourists to come experience homespun cloth spinning for themselves, which has since generated an additional boost to the incomes of local residents.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)