Black-necked crane population exceeds 8,000 in SW China’s Tibet

People's Daily Online) 13:15, August 25, 2021

Photo shows two black-necked cranes. (Photo/Luan Yali, Cao Yuqing)

The endangered black-necked cranes have seen their population increase from less than 3,000 to over 8,000 in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region in recent years, indicating the ongoing improvement in the ecological environment.

This improvement is attributable to the country’s efforts in protecting the species and its habitats. China has attached great importance to ecological and environmental protection in Tibet and has made constant efforts to improve institutions, provide scientific and technological support and increase investment in this field.

Since the beginning of April every year, the migratory birds enter the breeding season in their major breeding habitat at the Changtang Grassland in the region’s Nagqu city. Adult black-necked cranes usually teach their chicks skills to survive in the wild in August.

Black-necked cranes are not the only species that has experienced a resurgent growth in its population in Tibet.

