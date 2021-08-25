Home>>
China discovers major shale oil field
(Xinhua) 09:35, August 25, 2021
HARBIN, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- China's Daqing Oilfield, a subordinate of the China National Petroleum Corporation, announced Wednesday the discovery of a major shale oil field with predicted geological reserves of about 1.27 billion tonnes.
