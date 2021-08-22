China renews orange alert for rainstorms

August 22, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) -- China's National Meteorological Center on Sunday renewed an orange alert for rainstorms in several regions.

From 8 a.m. Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday, heavy rains are expected in parts of the Sichuan, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Henan, Hubei, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shandong and Heilongjiang provinces, as well as Chongqing Municipality.

In particular, parts of Henan's central areas are forecast to be hit by torrential rains, with rainfall of 250-350 mm, according to the center.

It suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of children, and reminded drivers to watch out for waterlogged roads and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

