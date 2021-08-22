Home>>
Putin, Erdogan discuss Afghanistan
(Xinhua) 10:10, August 22, 2021
MOSCOW, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday with a focus on the current situation in Afghanistan.
The presidents underlined the importance of ensuring peace and stability in Afghanistan as well as the strict observance of law and order, the Kremlin said in a press release.
Putin and Erdogan emphasized the prioritized tasks of fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, and agreed to strengthen bilateral coordination on Afghan issues.
