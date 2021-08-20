China, US continue normal contacts on trade

08:14, August 20, 2021

The national flags of China and the United States. [Photo/Xinhua]

China and the United States have maintained normal communication in the fields of economics and trade, Gao Feng, spokesman of China's Ministry of Commerce, said on Thursday.

The official's remarks came after US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman held talks with State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Vice-Foreign Minister Xie Feng in Tianjin late last month.

