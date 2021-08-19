Home>>
Over 1.9 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:15, August 19, 2021
A resident receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a mobile vaccination bus in Xidu Town of Hengyang County, central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 8, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Xinrong)
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- A total of over 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China as of Wednesday, data from the National Health Commission showed Thursday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
