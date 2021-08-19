China's first needle-free injector for children approved for the domestic market

People's Daily Online) 15:34, August 19, 2021

China's first needle-free injector for children was officially approved by the National Medical Products Administration for sale on the domestic market on Aug. 17.

(Screenshot from a TV news report)

The new domestically-produced injector, which makes use of its own independent intellectual property rights, performs significantly better in terms of security, and enjoys wider popularity among patients, noted Ji Linong, director of the Department of Endocrinology, Peking University People's Hospital.

More than 7 million Chinese children who suffer from dwarfism and need daily doses of growth hormone will be the biggest beneficiaries of the new medical advance. According to statistics from the Chinese Medical Association, since the treatment duration is generally about 18 months, the total number of injections for one child receiving treatment will exceed 550.

It has been reported that the needle-free injector, designed based on the jetting principle, is able to eject the liquid drug instantaneously through a super-micropore, and allow the liquid to directly reach the subcutaneous tissues. Patients feel no pain throughout the whole process when administering such a needle-free injection.

The research and development process for the new-type injector proved rather challenging. To overcome the technical obstacles, the research and development team established a complex calculation model related to pressure dynamics, polymer materials, fluid mechanics and other disciplines, explained Zhang Yuxin, an executive from the company who unveiled the new product.

