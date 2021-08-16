Chinese embassy in Afghanistan reminds citizens of enhancing protection, receives no reports of Chinese casualties so far

Global Times) 13:15, August 16, 2021

Taliban militants are seen in Herat province, Afghanistan, Aug. 13, 2021. The Afghan Taliban said their members overran three more provincial capitals on Friday, after they have taken control over a dozen cities within a week. Photo: Xinhua

The Embassy of China in Afghanistan on Sunday warned local Chinese nationals to strengthen security protection and said the embassy has not received any reports of casualties of Chinese citizens so far.

"Recently, the situation in Afghanistan and its capital Kabul has changed dramatically, becoming extremely complex and severe. The Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan is in close contact with Chinese citizens in Afghanistan, informing them of the security situation and doing its best to provide assistance," the embassy said on its official website on Sunday.

Taliban insurgents has entered Afghanistan's capital Kabul on Sunday and an official said President Ashraf Ghani had left the city for Tajikistan, capping the militants' lightning push for power, according to Reuters.

The Chinese embassy has asked all parties in the country to ensure the security of Chinese citizens, Chinese institutions and the interests of China in Afghanistan.

"The Embassy further reminds Chinese citizens in Afghanistan to pay close attention to the security situation, strengthen their own security protection, and not to go out," it said.

In the event of an emergency, Chinese citizens can dial the global emergency call center for consular protection and services at 0086-10-12308, said the notice.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)