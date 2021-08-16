Home>>
China's retail sales grow 8.5% year-on-year in July
(China Daily) 10:19, August 16, 2021
A tourist shops at a duty-free store in Hainan province. [Photo by Meng Zhongde/for China Daily]
China's retail sales grew 8.5 percent year-on-year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.
China's value-added industrial output, an important economic indicator, went up 6.4 percent year-on-year in July.
