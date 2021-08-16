Home>>
China eases restrictions on non-financial corporate debt instruments
(Xinhua) 09:15, August 16, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China has decided to test removing the credit rating requirements for the issuance of non-financial corporate debt instruments.
The move was made to further motivate market entities to use external ratings and drive the market-oriented reform of the credit rating sector.
During the test period, the issuance of non-financial corporate debt instruments will no longer be subject to Article 9 of the Administrative Measures for Debt Financing Instruments of Non-Financial Enterprises in the Interbank Bond Market, the bank said.
However, the issuance of other corporate debt instruments will continue to be subject to administrative measures, it said.
