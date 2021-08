Over 1.84 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in China

Xinhua) 13:41, August 15, 2021

A student gets inoculated against the COVID-19 at a middle school in Changsha, capital city of central China's Hunan Province, Aug. 14, 2021. (Xinhua/Xue Yuge)

BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- Over 1.84 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in China by Friday, the National Health Commission said Saturday.

