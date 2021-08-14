U.S. poisons China-West ties to serve own interests: British writer

MOSCOW, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- The United States is playing "wedge politics" to drive divisions between China and Western countries to serve its own interests, British writer Tom Fowdy has said in a recent article published on RT.

Fowdy, who is a political and international relations analyst with a primary focus on East Asia, noted "Washington's desire to contain and deter China, at all and any costs."

The United States wants other countries to take sides with it, but this is easier said than done, Fowdy said.

"A lot of countries in the West were in fact perfectly happy having broad ties with China, which had diluted the influence of the United States considerably," he wrote.

Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou's arrest on behalf of the U.S. administration was "a politically motivated stunt" as part of a broader U.S. effort to destroy the reputation of Huawei and to simultaneously drive a wedge between China and Canada, he said. Enditem

