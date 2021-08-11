Home>>
Urgent global action needed to stop drastic climate change trend: IPCC report author
(Xinhua) 08:24, August 11, 2021
Human-caused climate crisis is "unequivocal" and temperatures are likely to rise by more than 1.5 degrees Celsius over the next 20 years, a report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warns.
Xinhua talks to one of its authors on how dire the situation is and what should be done.
