Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway brings new opportunities for rural tourism

People's Daily Online) 10:37, August 10, 2021

Photo shows the gorgeous scenery of peach blossoms in Bome county, Nyingchi city, southwest China's Tibet autonomous region. (Photo by Lu Wenkai/People's Daily Online)

Todam village is located along the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, which links Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, and Nyingchi city in the southeastern part of the autonomous region. It is only 8 kilometers away from Nyingchi Railway Station.

Famous for its peach blossoms in spring, the village becomes a hot tourist destination in the March-April period every year. In 2020, the village's per capita income hit 21,000 yuan.

On June 25, the Lhasa-Nyingchi Railway, the first electrified railway in Tibet, officially went into operation, slashing the travel time between Lhasa and Nyingchi to three hours. Its debut also marked the formation of a "three-hour living circle" in the area surrounding Lhasa, Shannan and Nyingchi.

In addition to handling passenger transportation, the railway will bring new opportunities to rural tourism development, and allow locals to sell local products to more places and inject new vigor into Tibet's economic development.

Photo taken on June 25 shows the first Fuxing bullet train from Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet autonomous region, to Nyingchi city of the region, running on the railway linking the two cities. (Photo by Jiao Hongtao/People's Daily Online)

