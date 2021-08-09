China's PPI and CPI up 9 and 1 pct in July

Xinhua) 13:07, August 09, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, and China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, went up 9 percent and 1 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

(Source: Instagram of chinaxinhuanews)

(Source: Instagram of chinaxinhuanews)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)