China's CPI up 1 pct in July

Xinhua) 10:58, August 09, 2021

A citizen shops at a supermarket in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, June 9, 2021. (Photo by Liu Mancang/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's consumer price index (CPI), a main gauge of inflation, rose 1 percent year on year in July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed Monday.

