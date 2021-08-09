Home>>
China's PPI up 9 pct in July
(Xinhua) 10:56, August 09, 2021
Workers assemble vehicles at the final assembly line of automobile maker FAW-Volkswagen in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index (PPI), which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, went up 9 percent year on year in July, the National Bureau of Statistics said Monday.
