Chinese mainland reports 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:24, August 06, 2021

A medical worker works in a mobile lab for COVID-19 nucleic acid testing in Wuchang District of Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province, Aug. 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Wu Zhizun)

BEIJING, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 80 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the locally transmitted cases, 61 were reported in Jiangsu, nine in Hunan, six in Hubei, one each in Inner Mongolia, Henan, Hainan and Yunnan, according to the commission.

Also reported were 44 new imported cases, of which 13 were reported in Guangdong, 10 in Yunnan, eight each in Shanghai and Shandong, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi and one in Tianjin.

Three suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were newly reported in Shanghai on Thursday.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were newly reported, the commission added.

By the end of Thursday, a total of 7,596 imported cases had been reported on the mainland. Among them, 6,878 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 718 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 93,498 by Thursday, including 1,370 patients still receiving treatment, 34 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,492 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Thursday.

A total of 58 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 557 asymptomatic cases, of which 391 were imported, under medical observation on Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,002 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 15,753 cases, including 791 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,721 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 56 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,001 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)