Rubber ducks dumped into Chicago River to raise funds for Special Olympics Illinois
(Xinhua) 10:43, August 06, 2021
Yellow rubber ducks float on the Chicago River in downtown Chicago, the United States, on Aug. 5, 2021. The 2021 Chicago Ducky Derby on Thursday dumped 70,000 rubber ducks into the Chicago River to raise funds for the Special Olympics Illinois. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua)
