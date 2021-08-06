HKSAR chief executive congratulates karate athlete Grace Lau on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Xinhua) 09:07, August 06, 2021

HONG KONG, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Carrie Lam, chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), on Thursday sent a message congratulating karate athlete Grace Lau from the Hong Kong, China Delegation on winning a bronze medal in the Women's Kata event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Grace Lau impressed us with well-executed moves in her own rhythm. Her marvelous performance was a showcase of talent with great strength, speed and beauty. After performing very well and winning various medals at international competitions in recent years, she continued to give an outstanding performance at the Tokyo Olympics today and won a bronze medal, which is well deserved," Lam said.

Lau was the Women's Kata bronze medalist at the 18th Asian Games in 2018. In the same year, she won a bronze medal in the Women's Kata event at the WKF Senior World Championships, becoming the first medalist from Hong Kong, China of the competition.

