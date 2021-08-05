Italy breaks world record to win cycling track men's team pursuit at Tokyo Olympics

Cyclists of Italy celebrate after cycling track men's team pursuit match at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, in Izu, Japan, Aug. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/He Changshan)

Italy set a new world record in the cycling track men's team pursuit.

TOKYO, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Team Italy refreshed the world record of cycling track men's team pursuit to win the gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games here on Wednesday.

The Italian cyclists Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Filippo Ganna and Jonathan Milan covered the 4,000m distance in three minutes and 42.032 seconds, shattering the previous world and Olympic record of 3:42.307 to take the glory.

It is the first time in 61 years that Italy won an Olympic gold in the sport. The last time they were crowned Olympic champions was at Rome 1960 and their last time on the podium came at Mexico 1968 with a bronze.

"It's a great honour for us. Our group has worked very hard to achieve at the highest level and starting in 2016 we were really motivated by our coach," Francesco Lamon said, "We are really proud of what we've achieved and our group."

Denmark took the silver in 3:42.198. Australia bagged the bronze by defeating New Zealand, who lost a rider in a crash.

