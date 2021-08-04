Home>>
Flight test of China's commercial carrier rocket fails
(Xinhua) 08:35, August 04, 2021
JIUQUAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The flight test of the third Hyperbola-1 commercial carrier rocket was unsuccessful.
Abnormal performance was identified during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday.
The satellite, carried by the rocket, did not enter orbit as scheduled.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- China successfully tests technology that controls rocket fairing landings
- Rockets fired on Afghanistan's presidential palace, failing to hit target: official
- In pics: building hit by rocket fired from Gaza Strip
- China's rocket debris falls to Earth as 'accurately predicted'
- Debris of China's Long March rocket reenters atmosphere, most of it burns up
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.