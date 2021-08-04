Flight test of China's commercial carrier rocket fails

Xinhua) 08:35, August 04, 2021

JIUQUAN, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The flight test of the third Hyperbola-1 commercial carrier rocket was unsuccessful.

Abnormal performance was identified during the flight of the rocket, which lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 3:39 p.m. (Beijing Time) on Tuesday.

The satellite, carried by the rocket, did not enter orbit as scheduled.

